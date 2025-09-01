China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin sit down for formal talks in Beijing

By Simone McCarthy, Nectar Gan, CNN

Tianjin, China (CNN) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has sat down with Vladimir Putin in their first formal bilateral meeting since the Russian leader arrived in China on Sunday.

The two leaders are meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Chinese and Russian state media reported.

The close rapport between Xi and Putin was on show throughout a two-day summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin that concluded Monday. During a banquet dinner Sunday evening, Xi warmly greeted Putin and was seen gesturing expressively in conversation with the Russian leader.

Putin previously said that he discussed his recent negotiations in Alaska with US President Donald Trump with Xi during summit activities Sunday. Putin met Trump last month in Alaska as the US pushes for Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

The Russian president’s visit to China is also expected to bring him shoulder-to-shoulder with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Both top a guest list of foreign dignitaries joining Xi at a massive military parade in the Chinese capital Wednesday.

The visit is the Russian leaders’ longest to a single country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a Kremlin record of his overseas visits.

Xi and Putin’s meeting followed a trilateral discussion with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh earlier Tuesday. During that meeting, Putin said the three countries were “good neighbors” with developing political and economic ties.

