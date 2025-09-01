Plane carrying Europe’s top leader targeted by suspected Russian GPS jamming

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — A plane carrying the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was targeted by GPS navigation jamming while trying to land in Bulgaria on Sunday, a spokesperson for the commission told CNN.

The plane landed safely, the spokesperson said. A source familiar with the situation told CNN the pilots landed the plane using paper maps.

The commission received “information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia,” the spokesperson said.

“This will further reinforce our unshakable commitment to ramp up our defense capabilities and support for Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

