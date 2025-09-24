Italy deploys navy ship to help Gaza aid flotilla targeted in drone attack

By Sophie Tanno, Oren Liebermann, Ibrahim Dahman and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

(CNN) — Italy said it deployed one of its naval vessels on Wednesday to come to the aid of an aid flotilla that was targeted by drones while trying to reach Gaza, with activists claiming that Israel was behind the strikes.

Volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) – an organization trying to get aid into the besieged enclave using ships setting sail from ports across the Mediterranean – say that some of their vessels were targeted by drones. The organization claimed the attacks are part of a sustained Israeli campaign of intimidation.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.

The boats were just days from reaching the enclave when the latest reported attacks occurred on Tuesday.

“In the final days before reaching Gaza, the GSF is experiencing an alarmingly dangerous escalation, with multiple boats reporting targeted explosions and unidentified objects being dropped on and near the boats, causing significant damage and widespread obstruction in communication,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident has raised urgent concerns for the safety of the more than 500 unarmed participants aboard the flotillas, the GSF said.

There are variety of nationals on board the vessels, including citizens from Italy, Sweden and Spain, CNN understands.

Speaking from one of the vessels following the reported attack, a Spanish lawmaker urged international action to help the activists.

“I think this has to escalate further and further and reach … European Commission levels, because this needs to be tackled, coordinated with all the countries, at least in Europe,” lawmaker Juan Bordera told Reuters.

Bordera added that those on the flotilla were “stressed” and lived through a “crazy, crazy nightmare” amid Tuesday night’s explosions.

Israel’s previous warning to flotilla

On Tuesday, Israel’s foreign ministry said on X that the country would take “necessary measures” to stop the flotilla from reaching Gaza. The ministry said it would be willing to transfer the aid from the flotilla to Gaza through the Ashkelon port in Israel, but it accused flotilla organizers of refusing such a transfer and “pursuing a violent course of action.”

“If the flotilla continues to reject Israel’s peaceful proposal, Israel will take the necessary measures to prevent its entry into the combat zone and to stop any violation of a lawful naval blockade, while making every possible effort to ensure the safety of its passengers,” the ministry added.

Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, wrote on X that the flotilla had come under attack 14 times between Tunis and Crete. “Four vessels are now damaged and require urgent repair. As of last night, an unexploded device remains on one of the boats,” she wrote.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan has called for an “independent, impartial and thorough investigation” into the reported attacks.

Italy has authorized the dispatch of an Italian naval vessel, which according to a statement from Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, is now en route to the area for possible rescue operations. The statement added that the drone attack was carried out by “currently unidentified perpetrators.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of her “total condemnation” of the drone strike on Tuesday night, calling it “gratuitous, dangerous and irresponsible.” Meloni added that Italy is “conducting our own investigation to determine who is responsible.”

Italian officials say the Gaza-bound vessels are carrying Italian citizens, along with parliamentarians. “To ensure their safety, the foreign ministry had already notified the Israeli authorities that any operation entrusted to Israel’s armed forces be conducted in compliance with international law and the principle of absolute caution,” a statement from Italy’s foreign ministry said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is working to mediate with the Israeli government to allow the humanitarian supplies transported by the flotilla to enter Gaza, a spokesperson for his office told CNN.

“The minister is in contact with the Israeli government and has identified a credible mediation mechanism. The Italian government is examining all options to avoid further offensive actions against the flotilla’s vessels,” the office added.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s foreign ministry said it is following the developments very closely, adding that approximately 15 Swedish nationals were aboard the vessels.

In May, activists on board an aid ship say they were targeted by an Israeli drone in international waters off the coast of Malta. The IDF did not deny involvement in the drone attack. An Israeli Air Force cargo plane was picked up on flight trackers circling the waters near Malta for an extended period of time before the attack.

