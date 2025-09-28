Moldova’s ruling party wins crucial election billed as choice between EU and Moscow

By Catherine Nicholls, Kosta Gak, Christian Edwards, Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Moldova’s ruling pro-European party has won a crucial parliamentary election against its pro-Russian rivals, a result that keeps Moldova’s bid for European Union membership alive amid persistent allegations of Russian interference.

Observers and party officials had called Sunday’s vote the most important election in Moldova’s post-independence history, and was widely viewed as a choice between greater integration with the EU or a return to Russia’s orbit.

With more than 99% of votes counted early Monday, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured 50.03% of the vote, with the pro-Russian opposition Patriotic Bloc taking 24.3%.

CNN affiliate, Antena3 Romania, reported that PAS — the party of President Maia Sandu — will likely retain its majority of more than 51 seats in the 101-seat parliament chamber after redistribution, a process where votes cast for parties that don’t meet the threshold to enter parliament are redistributed to other parties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

