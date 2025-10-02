Munich Airport closed after wave of drone sightings, officials say

By Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — Munich Airport in Germany was forced to close temporarily last night after a wave of drone sightings, airport officials said.

A total of 17 flights were grounded shortly after 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers, Munich Airport said in a statement.

In addition, 15 arriving flights were diverted to the German cities of Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Frankfurt, as well as Vienna in neighboring Austria, the statement said.

The airport in Bavaria, southern Germany, served nearly 20 million passengers in the first half of this year.

It becomes the latest European airport to close after sightings of drones nearby. A spate of sightings over several airports in Denmark last week saw tens of thousands of passengers impacted.

Denmark later banned all civil drone flights in its airspace as it prepared to host a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

