Pope Leo XIV Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States.

Personal

Birth date: September 14, 1955

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Robert Francis Prevost

Father: Louis Prevost, school superintendent

Mother: Mildred Martínez Prevost, librarian

Education: Villanova University, B.S. in mathematics, 1977; Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Master of Divinity, 1982; Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome: Licentiate in canon law, 1984; Doctorate in canon law, 1987

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

First US-born pope.

The first pope from the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA), whose members “live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God.”

Dual citizen of the United States and Peru.

Speaks English, Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

Is a fan of tennis, reading, walking and traveling to “new and diverse places.”

Timeline

September 1, 1977 – Joins the Order of Saint Augustine in Saint Louis, part of the Midwest Augustinians (Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel), as a novice.

August 29, 1981 – Makes his solemn vows.

June 19, 1982 – Is ordained as a priest.

1985 – Joins the Augustinian mission in Peru.

1999 – Provincial prior of the Augustinian Province of “Mother of Good Counsel” in Chicago.

2001-2013 – Prior general of the worldwide Order of Saint Augustine. Confirmed in 2007 for a second term.

November 3, 2014 – Appointed by Pope Francis as apostolic administrator of the diocese of Chiclayo in Peru. He is ordained a bishop in December 2014 and becomes the Bishop of Chiclayo on September 26, 2015.

January 30, 2023 – Appointed by Pope Francis as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, which is in charge of assessing bishop candidates and making recommendations for new appointments. On April 12, assumes his new position and is promoted to the rank of archbishop.

September 30, 2023 – Is made a cardinal by Pope Francis. Takes possession of his titular church of Saint Monica on January 28, 2024 (every cardinal is assigned a church in Rome).

February 6, 2025 – Promoted to the position of Cardinal Bishop, the highest rank within the College of Cardinals.

May 8, 2025 – Elected the 267th pope by 133 cardinals on the second day of voting and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

May 18, 2025 – In Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, he condemns the exploitation of the poor and calls for unity in the church.

