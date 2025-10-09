7.4 magnitude earthquake hits southeast Philippines, tsunami advisory issued

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey, with local authorities warning of dangerous tsunami waves.

The quake struck off the eastern side of Mindanao island, 123 kilometers (79 miles) from the island’s biggest city Davao, at a depth of 58.1 kilometers (36 miles), around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning local time, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage.

A “destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights,” said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), warning people in coastal areas of the eastern and southern Philippines to evacuate. Phivolcs put the quake’s magnitude at 7.6.

The US Tsunami Warning system warned 1-3-meter wave heights could be possible for parts of the Philippines, while some coasts of Indonesia as well as the island nation of Palau could see waves of 30cm to 1 meter.

A video feed from a market in Davao at the moment the earthquake struck showed the ground shaking, and people screaming and taking cover.

On Friday morning, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said authorities are assessing the situation on the ground and search and rescue efforts are being prepared, according to Reuters.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it,” Marcos said.

The country is still recovering from a powerful quake that struck off the central island of Cebu less than two weeks ago.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was the Philippines’ deadliest in over a decade, killing at least 72 people, wounding hundreds and displacing tens of thousands, and causing extensive damage, according to the Reuters news agency.

Office of Civil Defense deputy administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV warned that tsunami waves could hit six coastal provinces around Davao, and urged people to move to higher ground or further inland, according to the Associated Press.

“We urge these coastal communities to be on alert and immediately evacuate to higher grounds until further notice,” Alejandro said in a video news briefing, according to the Associated Press.

“Owners of boats in harbors and those in the coastal areas… should secure their boats and move away from the waterfronts,” he said.

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters because of its location along the Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile (40,000-kilometer) arc of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean home to more than half of the world’s volcanoes, and regularly experiences powerful quakes.

The archipelago nation has also been battered by two destructive typhoons this month.

Meanwhile, protests have broken out over the government’s alleged misuse of funds designated for flood relief projects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

