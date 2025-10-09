Ukraine says ‘massive’ Russian attack underway targeting energy infrastructure

By Rhea Mogul and Victoria Butenko, CNN

(CNN) — Russia is carrying out a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, top Ukrainian officials said early Friday, with parts of the capital Kyiv left without power.

Workers are “taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences,” Ukraine’s energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk said in a statement.

At least eight people were injured in the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding the power supply is unstable because of the attack.

He said that the left bank of the capital is without power, with the city also reporting water supply issues.

Russia started attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in late September, according to official reports and CNN’s assessment. The attacks have been almost daily since then, with targets including energy generating facilities, including gas production and distribution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.