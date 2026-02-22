What to do if you’re stranded in Mexico

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — The US government has urged Americans in several Mexican states, including popular vacation spots in Jalisco, Baja California and Quintana Roo, to shelter in place as violence erupts across the country following the death of cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

While airports are operating normally, some domestic and international flights have been cancelled in both Guadelajara and Puerto Vallarta. Widespread roadblocks are also impeding airline operations, and all taxis and ride shares have been suspended in Puerto Vallarta.

If you are currently in the affected areas in Mexico, here is what to do, as per the US State Department guidance:

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residences or hotels.

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Avoid crowds.

Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Anyone who needs help can contact the numbers below:

From US & Canada: 1-888-407-4747

From Overseas (including Mexico): +1 202-501-4444

