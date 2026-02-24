Keir Starmer Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Personal

Birth date: September 2, 1962

﻿Birth place: London, England

Birth name: Keir Rodney Starmer

Father: Rodney Starmer, toolmaker

Mother: Josephine (Baker) Starmer, nurse

Marriage: Victoria (Alexander) Starmer (2007-present)

Children: A son and daughter

Education: University of Leeds, first class degree in law, 1985; University of Oxford, Bachelor of Civil Law, 1986

﻿Religion: Atheist

Other Facts

Was reportedly named after Keir Hardie, the first Labour leader in parliament.

Starmer’s mother was diagnosed at a young age with Still’s disease, a rare inflammatory disorder that eventually left her unable to walk, eat or talk.

Served as human rights adviser to the Northern Ireland Policing Board following the Good Friday Agreement, a 1998 peace deal that brought an end to decades of sectarian violence on the island of Ireland known as “the Troubles.”

Timeline

﻿1987 – Becomes a barrister at the Middle Temple.

April 9, 2002 – Appointed Queen’s Counsel.

2008-2013 – Director of Public Prosecutions, running the Crown Prosecution Service of England and Wales.

2014 – Is awarded a knighthood from Charles, then-Prince of Wales.

May 7, 2015 – Elected a Member of Parliament for Holborn and St. Pancras.

April 4, 2020 – Elected leader of the Labour Party, replacing Jeremy Corbyn.

July 4, 2024 – The Labour Party wins Britain’s general election by a landslide, ending a 14-year era of Conservative rule.

July 5, 2024 – Officially becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom.

September 21, 2025 – Announces that the United Kingdom will formally recognize a Palestinian state.

January 29, 2026 – Meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the first visit of a British leader to the country in eight years.

February 2026 – According to multiple reports in British media citing government sources, Starmer has blocked a request from US President Donald Trump to allow US forces to use UK air bases during any preemptive attack on Iran, saying it could break international law.

