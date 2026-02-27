Israel launches strike against Iran, declares state of emergency across country
By Oren Liebermann, CNN
(CNN) — Israel launched what it called a “preemptive strike” against Iran Saturday morning, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, as a state of emergency was declared across the country.
The government declared the state of emergency because of the expectation of Iranian retaliation with drones and ballistic missiles.
