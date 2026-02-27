Skip to Content
CNN - World

Israel launches strike against Iran, declares state of emergency across country

By
Published 10:28 PM

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Israel launched what it called a “preemptive strike” against Iran Saturday morning, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, as a state of emergency was declared across the country.

The government declared the state of emergency because of the expectation of Iranian retaliation with drones and ballistic missiles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.