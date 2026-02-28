Visualizing the US-Israeli attack on Iran and retaliation in maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Rosa de Acosta, Janie Boschma, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The United States and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran, which President Donald Trump said would lay waste to the country’s military, obliterate its nuclear program, and could even topple its regime.

In a video on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of rejecting “every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions,” and said the US “can’t take it anymore.”

The strikes targeted several cities across Iran, including its capital Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran said it targeted US military facilities in several countries in the Gulf that host US military bases, as well as sending barrages of missiles towards Israel.

US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader’s compound

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in the heart of Tehran was struck on Saturday.

This satellite image from Airbus shows black smoke rising from the compound of Iran’s supreme leader in the capital Tehran on Saturday. Damage seen in the image appears to show that several buildings in the compound were hit by strikes, after the US and Israel launched joint attacks.

It’s unclear if Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was in the compound at the time.

Internet access has been disrupted across Iran

As of Saturday night local time, Iran’s internet connectivity had dropped to about 4% following the strikes.

Strikes caused regional flight disruptions

Data from Flightradar24 shows virtually no flight traffic over Iran and other Middle Eastern countries after the strikes. This graphic compares air traffic from a week ago to traffic on Saturday evening, local time.

Christian Edwards, Karina Tsui, Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.

