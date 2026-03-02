Visualizing the US-Israeli war with Iran and retaliation in maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Rosa de Acosta, Janie Boschma, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — War in the Middle East is expanding after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, and Tehran retaliated with strikes against several of its neighbors, including US-allied Gulf states. Israel and Hezbollah are also trading blows as the conflict widens.

US and Israeli military air strikes have killed numerous members of the Iranian leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The death toll from the conflict is growing across many countries, surpassing 500 in Iran, according to the Red Crescent Society.

CNN is tracking the US-Israeli strikes across Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US military bases, Israel and other targets across the region.

Iran’s top official said Tehran “will not negotiate” with the United States, as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said Monday that the war against Iran would not be a “single, overnight operation.”

President Donald Trump acknowledged there could be more US casualties as the conflict escalates, after four US service members were killed in Kuwait. It is not clear exactly how or where the troops were killed.

The conflict has damaged air hubs, rocked densely populated areas and disrupted oil shipments.

Shipping disruptions persist in critical waterway amid strikes

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast, is the main shipping route for crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world. Iran controls the strait’s northern side.

About one-fifth of daily global production typically flows through the strait every day, according to the US Energy Information Administration, which calls the channel a “critical oil chokepoint.”

Iran’s supreme leader killed

Khamenei was killed on Saturday in a strike on his compound in the heart of Tehran.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that the US strikes on Iran are not meant to be “regime change,” while acknowledging that leadership in the country has changed.

Khamenei’s death plunges the Middle East into uncertainty, with questions about who will lead the country, how Iran’s proxies will respond and how much more retaliation the US, Israel, and its regional neighbors can expect.

This satellite image from Airbus shows black smoke rising from the compound of Iran’s supreme leader in the capital Tehran on Saturday. The image appears to show that several buildings in the compound were hit by strikes, after the US and Israel launched joint attacks.

Internet access disrupted across Iran

As of Sunday morning local time, Iran’s internet connectivity had dropped to about 1%.

Strikes cause regional flight disruptions

Data from Flightradar24 shows virtually no flight traffic over Iran and other Middle Eastern countries after the strikes. This graphic compares air traffic from a week ago to traffic on Saturday evening, local time.

