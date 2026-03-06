Everything we know on the eighth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — It’s been a week since the United States and Israel launched their war with Iran, sparking a wider conflict across the Middle East that the United Nations warns could spiral out of control.
On the ground, terrified residents in Lebanon and Iran are being displaced en masse under constant bombardment, while neighboring Gulf nations fend off Iranian attacks. US President Donald Trump’s latest statements suggest the war could drag on, with no timeline given for ending hostilities.
Here’s what to know on day eight of the conflict.
What are the main headlines?
- ‘Unconditional surrender’: Trump said there would be no deal with Iran except “unconditional surrender,” but didn’t lay out any specific demands. He also told CNN he’s not concerned whether Iran becomes a democratic state, as long as the new leader treats the US and Israel well – contrasting his previous calls for the Iranian public to “take over your government” and gain their “freedom.”
- UN plea: The UN chief called for serious diplomatic negotiations to stop the fighting, warning “the situation could spiral beyond anyone’s control.”
- ‘Wave of strikes’: Israel launched a “broad-scale wave of strikes” against Iran. Footage emerged showing Tehran’s Mehrabad airport in flames.
- Warning to Europe: An Iranian minister warned on Friday that if any European countries joined the US-Israel attacks on Iran, they would become “targets” for retaliation.
What’s happening in Iran and Lebanon?
- Onslaught on Iran: The US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran in the past week, according to Central Command. Israel launched a “broad-scale wave of attacks” on Tehran in the early hours of Saturday, with explosions reported in the eastern and western parts of the capital. Dramatic footage showed Tehran’s Mehrabad airport catching fire.
- Growing toll: So far the US-Israel attacks have killed more than 1,230 people in Iran, including children, according to Iranian state media.
- Chaos and fear: Iranian residents have described living in constant terror, with streets deserted as people hide at home or flee their villages. The fear is amplified by an internet blackout – leaving many with no access to news or warning systems before the bombs come.
- Strikes on Lebanon: Israel continued hitting Beirut on Friday, saying it targeted command centers used by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The strikes have killed more than 200 people and wounded nearly 800, according to Lebanese state media.
- UN peacekeepers: Two Ghanaian soldiers serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were “critically injured” after coming under missile fire on Friday, said the Ghanaian army. It did not specify whether the missiles were fired by Israel or Hezbollah.
- Mass displacement: Israel’s far-reaching evacuation orders and strikes in Lebanon have displaced nearly half a million residents, the Norwegian Refugee Council estimated. Official figures suggest around 100,000 are in government shelters, but this is likely a fraction of the real figure.
What’s happening in the rest of region?
- Israel under fire: Iran and Lebanon are firing back at Israel. CNN staff in Tel Aviv witnessed explosions in the sky in the early hours of Saturday. And on Friday, eight Israeli soldiers were wounded by Hezbollah fire, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
- Kurdistan hotel: Hours after the US Embassy in Baghdad warned Americans to leave Iraq, saying that hotels in Iraqi Kurdistan could be targeted by pro-Iranian militias, a drone exploded near a hotel in Erbil. A pro-Iranian Islamist militant group claimed responsibility, warning American troops and contractors that it would continue to target hotels across the country.
- Gulf nations: Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple Iranian drones and a missile on Saturday, and early-morning sirens sounded in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates faced more Iranian attacks on Friday. Many of these wealthy, relatively stable Gulf nations are trying to avoid chaos, and have condemned Iran’s strikes. While they all host American military bases, they stress they have not allowed the US to use their territory to launch attacks.
