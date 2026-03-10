What we know on the 12th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Strikes hit residential areas in Iran early Wednesday during a wave of Israeli attacks, while Tehran launched what it called its “most intense” operation of the war, targeting Israel and Gulf nations.
Throughout the region, a humanitarian crisis is mounting – with the UN warning of toxic black rain, mass displacement and disrupted supply chains for life-saving goods. And the death toll continues to rise.
Here’s what you need to know on day 12.
What’s happening in the region?
- Israeli strikes: Israel launched a second wave of strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and is also striking a suburb of Beirut in Lebanon, its military said late Tuesday. Early morning Wednesday, the Iranian Red Crescent said a residential area in Tehran had been targeted, while a paramedic in Lebanon was killed after an Israeli strike hit a Red Cross ambulance.
- Iran ramps up: Iran’s military said it launched its “most intense and heaviest operation” since the start of the war overnight into Wednesday, according to state media. The attack targeted locations in Israel and US assets in the region, state media reported.
- Regional attacks: Gulf states have been intercepting new waves of Iranian drones and missiles early Wednesday local time. A suspected Iranian drone also hit a US diplomatic facility in Iraq Tuesday, near the Baghdad airport, two sources told CNN. And a container vessel was damaged by a suspected projectile off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
- Toxic black rain: The World Health Organization is warning that black rain – contaminated rainfall – resulting from pollution could pose health risks after strikes in Iran. After fuel depots were hit last week, including in Tehran, thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the air, mixing with precipitation in the air to create toxic rain.
- Growing death toll: Iran has accused the US and Israel of deliberately targeting civilians, with strikes killing more than 1,300 since the conflict started, according to Iran’s UN ambassador. In Lebanon, Israel’s strikes have killed more than 10 children every day so far, according to the UN’s children’s agency (UNICEF). Dozens more have been killed elsewhere around the region, including by Iranian strikes. Seven US service members have been killed and 140 troops wounded, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
What are the other headlines?
- Mines in the Strait: The US military said it destroyed Iranian naval ships — including 16 minelayers — near the Strait of Hormuz. Sources earlier told CNN that Tehran has begun laying mines in the waterway, the world’s most important energy chokepoint, through which about one-fifth of all crude oil travels.
- US terms: The White House laid out demands for what an “unconditional surrender” by Iran could look like, saying it will be personally determined by President Donald Trump. This includes dismantling Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal that “protects” their nuclear ambitions, it said – adding that Trump does “not rule options out” in the war, including deploying US ground troops.
- School strike: The Pentagon will release its report into a strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed at least 168 children, the White House said Tuesday. The US military was likely responsible, according to CNN and expert analysis of evidence. And footage has emerged that appears to show a US missile targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base adjacent to the school.
- Iranian women’s soccer team: Seven members of the Iranian football team – six players and a support member – were granted humanitarian visas in Australia after seeking asylum, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed Wednesday. The rest of the team left Sydney late Tuesday.
