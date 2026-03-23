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What we know on Day 25 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran

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Published 8:28 PM

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump’s about-face on his ultimatum for Iran has taken the heat off oil prices – even as Tehran denied his claims that the two countries had spoken.

The five-day pause on Trump’s strike threat has given some breathing space for potential talks, though Iran and Israel are still trading strikes while violence against Palestinians rises in the occupied West Bank.

Here’s what to know on Day 25.

What are the main headlines?

  • Trump postpones threat: Trump paused his threat to strike Iran’s power plants for five days after he claimed the US and Iran reached “major points of agreement” in talks over the weekend – though it’s not clear who the US is negotiating with within the Iranian leadership.
  • Iran’s denial: Iran’s foreign ministry said there was “no dialogue” between Tehran and Washington, according to state affiliated media. They dismissed Trump’s claim as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for his military plans. One senior military adviser to the supreme leader said the war will continue until Tehran receives full compensation for damage it has sustained.
  • Diplomatic efforts: Countries continue pushing for a diplomatic solution to the war, with Pakistan offering to host talks involving Iran, Israel and the US. Turkey’s foreign minister spoke to more than a dozen regional and global counterparts over the past 48 hours, discussing efforts to end the war. The president of the European Commission said Tuesday it was “time to go to the negotiation table and end the hostilities” in Iran.
  • Israel’s response: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump believes there is an opportunity to turn military gains into an agreement that would “safeguard our vital interests.” However, Netanyahu said Israel will continue attacks in Iran and Lebanon.
  • Markets react: Asian stocks rallied Tuesday and global oil prices plummeted after Trump’s announcement – offering relief after several days of climbing oil prices and turbulent markets.

What’s happening on the ground?

  • Iran plans strikes: Tehran is planning for potential military action targeting Tel Aviv and some regional allies of the US and Israel, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported Monday, citing what it described as informed Iranian sources.
  • Israel hits Tehran: The Israeli military said on Monday it carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Iranian infrastructure, including striking one of the main headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, alongside several other military buildings in Tehran.
  • West Bank violence: Israel is diverting a combat battalion from its northern border with Lebanon to the occupied West Bank amid a wartime surge in settler violence against Palestinians, according to an Israeli military official. Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group, said there has been an average of 10 settler attacks per day on Palestinians since the start of March.

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