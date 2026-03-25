What we know on Day 27 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Talks between the United States and Iran are ongoing – though both sides are describing things very differently. US President Donald Trump claimed Tehran wants to make a deal “so badly,” while Iran stressed that Washington’s desire for a deal is “an admission of defeat.”
Meanwhile, the realities of war are hitting home in the US – with high public dissatisfaction, a new postal surcharge, and bipartisan skepticism in Congress.
Here’s what to know on Day 27.
What are the main headlines?
- State of possible talks: The White House said talks with Iran are proceeding apace, even after Tehran did not immediately accept a 15-point plan to end the war. The US is working to arrange a meeting in Pakistan to discuss an off-ramp, two administration officials tell CNN.
- Iran’s response: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that messages have been exchanged with the US through mediators, but said that Washington’s shift in tone – having previously demanded Tehran’s “unconditional surrender” – amounted to an acknowledgment of failure.
- USPS fee: The US Postal Service will charge a first-ever 8% fuel surcharge on packages, adding to the costs for American consumers and businesses as a result of the war. The surcharge is temporary and will only apply to packages, not letters. Consumers and businesses will start seeing the fee on April 26.
- Bipartisan complaints: Members of the House Armed Services Committee said they were unsatisfied with a briefing by Trump administration officials on the war, its objectives and timeline – the latest sign of growing angst even among members of Trump’s own party. The frustration arose as lawmakers are bracing for a supplemental request to fund the war effort and restock munitions used so far.
- Public opinion: A new set of polls released Wednesday show high public dissatisfaction with the war. Some 59% of Americans think the US made the wrong decision in using military force in Iran, and 61% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict, according to a new Pew Research survey.
- Timeline: The White House said Wednesday that the US timeline for the war is still four to six weeks, and that it’s “too soon to say” if the administration is satisfied with new Iranian leadership.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Protecting key island: Iran has been laying traps and moving military personnel and air defenses to Kharg Island in preparation for a possible US operation to take control of the island, according to people familiar with US intelligence reporting.
- Another possible strait: An Iranian military source has warned that Tehran could open additional strategic fronts if the US and Israel undertake military actions against Iranian islands or attempt to pressure the country through naval operations. That could include the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean – acting as a vital chokepoint for global trade, particularly oil and natural gas shipments.
- Strikes continue: Attacks are still taking place on the ground, with Israel’s military saying early Thursday it had carried out a wave of strikes in the central Iranian city of Esfahan. And Gulf nations continue fending off attacks, with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait both reporting interceptions Thursday morning.
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