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What we know on Day 29 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran: Trump says ‘not finished yet,’ US service members wounded

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Published 7:44 PM

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump warned that the war with Iran is “not finished,” and that the US has thousands of targets left to strike. At least 10 US service members were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Israel said it targeted two Iranian nuclear facilities, while joint US-Israeli strikes in western Iran have killed at least 20 people. Inside Israel, a cluster munition strike left at least one person dead and four others with minor injuries.

Here is what you need to know on Day 29 of the conflict.

What are the main headlines?

  • War “not finished”: Trump said the war with Iran is “not finished yet” in remarks at the FII Summit in Miami on Friday. Trump said that the US still has “another 3,554” targets left to hit in Iran. “That’ll be done pretty quickly,” he said. Trump has previously claimed victory numerous times over Iran.
  • Saudi Arabia attack: At least 10 US service members were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a US official told CNN. No service members were killed. A refueler tanker aircraft was also damaged.
  • No ground troops: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the US can achieve its objectives “without any ground troops,” as more than 1,000 extra service members have been ordered to deploy to the region. As to why more service members are being sent to the Middle East, Rubio said Trump “has to be prepared for multiple contingencies.”
  • New deployment: The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is expected to deploy to an area near the conflict, according to a source. It’s unclear if it will join or replace either of the two US aircraft carriers already in the region.

What’s happening on the ground?

  • Iran nuclear sites targeted: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it targeted two nuclear facilities in Iran Friday – a uranium plant in Yazd and the inactive Arak reactor.
  • Deadly strikes in Iran: US and Israeli strikes in western Iran killed at least 20 people on Friday and injured dozens of others, according to a provincial security official quoted in state media. State media outlet Tasnim reported that the strikes “targeted residential areas” in three separate locations, and that those killed included children and women, including one who was pregnant.
  • Munitions strike in Israel: At least one person died and four others suffered light injuries after a cluster munitions strike in Israel, according to its national emergency service, Magen David Adom.

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