What’s in the proposed deal that could end the US-Iran conflict?

By Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen and Aida Karimi, CNN

(CNN) — Iran and the United States have signaled they are closing in on an agreement to turn the existing ceasefire that ended weeks of conflict into a more long-lasting settlement.

Both sides are talking of a “memorandum of understanding” that will set out a roadmap for resolving all outstanding issues, although a deal is still a “work in progress,” according to US Secretary of State Macro Rubio.

“We’re either going to have a good agreement or we’re going to have to deal with it another way,” Rubio said during a visit to India on Monday.

But what is in that memorandum remains unclear.

The central thrust is that the memo, once signed, would stop the fighting, which would be welcome news to both sides, with US President Donald Trump facing midterm elections later this year amid sharply higher gasoline prices and Iran’s economy in crisis.

The agreement would then see the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian ports and set off a 60-day process for tackling other issues, chief among them Iran’s nuclear program.

Rubio said there was “a pretty solid thing on the table” in terms of opening up the strait and in Iran entering into “a real significant time limited negotiation on nuclear matters.”

A senior administration official told CNN on Sunday that the framework agreement gives the parties “60 days to reach final deal points.”

According t﻿o the official, the potential deal would make sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon and would commit it to giving up highly enriched uranium, which the president often refers to as “nuclear dust.”

How the stockpile is disposed of would be a part of the next phase of negotiations.

“The important part of how this is structured is, if Iran doesn’t perform, they don’t get anything. No dust? No dollars. As the Strait opens, the blockade loosens proportionately,” the official said. “This is ‘trust but verify’ on steroids.”

But by Wednesday, the framework of the deal was not yet finalized, and Iranian state television said no step will be taken by Tehran without “tangible verification.” Negotiations were “currently moving back and forth, with both sides refining the wording of the draft text,” it said.

After saying that the deal was “largely negotiated,” Trump said Sunday that the US would not rush into an agreement.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, saying that deal gave Iran “a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.”

Here’s what we know about some of the key issues at stake.

The Strait of Hormuz

Trump wrote in a social media post late Saturday that the critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, would reopen under the memorandum.

Multiple Iranian media outlets, some of them close to the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported Sunday that the strait would remain under Iranian supervision. Over a period of 30 days, Iran would allow shipping to return to pre-war levels.

Iran is demanding that the US blockade on its ports be lifted at the same time. The memorandum will call for US military forces to withdraw from the vicinity of Iran as well as the end of the blockade, according to a report on Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Wednesday.

The US administration has not yet commented on that claim.

Tehran has slightly shifted its tone on collecting tolls from ships that pass through the strait.

“We are not seeking to collect tolls – services are provided; navigation services plus necessary measures to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz,” Baghaei said Monday.

Iran appears to be signaling that while it may allow commercial traffic to return to pre-war volumes, it still intends to maintain a greater degree of control over passage through the strait than existed before the conflict.

“Military ships are not included in this commitment” to reopen the Strait, IRIB said Wednesday.

“The strait is already open, but coordination with Iranian relevant authorities must happen to ensure safe transit,” said an Iranian source who spoke to CNN on Sunday.

Iran has insisted that management of the strait has nothing to do with the United States but would be coordinated with Oman, Baghaei said Monday. That’s a condition repeated by other Iranian officials since.

Iran’s uranium stocks and enrichment

Iranian officials have insisted that negotiations about the uranium can only begin once a memorandum ending the war is agreed. Uranium is a key nuclear fuel that can be used to build a nuclear bomb if enriched to high levels.

The semi-official Fars news agency said Sunday that, “Iran has made no commitments in this agreement regarding handing over nuclear stockpiles, removing equipment, closing facilities, or even pledging not to build a nuclear bomb.”

Iran’s nuclear stockpile was on the cards when a Tehran delegation met Qatari mediators for “generally positive” talks in Doha on Monday, according to Iran’s semi official agency, Tasnim.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that one way or another Iran will have to relinquish the more than 400 kilograms (900 pounds) of highly enriched uranium it has. Much of it is thought to have been buried after US strikes last year.

Officials in Washington have been using the refrain, “No dust, no dollars,” to describe the stock of nearly 1,000 pounds of highly enriched uranium that Trump demands must be disposed of before meeting Tehran’s financial demands.

On Monday, the US president claimed Iran’s enriched uranium “will either be immediately turned over” to Washington to be destroyed “in conjunction and coordination” with Iran.

The initial memorandum is not expected to cover enrichment in any detail, and finding a way to bridge the two sides’ differences will be one of the major challenges of a comprehensive deal. Trump has cited Iran’s nuclear program as a key reason for the attack and previously said that a suspension of uranium enrichment for 20 years would be acceptable.

Iran’s frozen assets

With its economy in deep trouble, Iran is demanding the immediate unfreezing of billions of dollars in assets held in banks overseas.

“At the very beginning of this process, the status of releasing the blocked assets must be clarified,” Baghaei said Saturday.

If Tehran and Washington agree to the memorandum, $24 billion worth of Iranian assets could be released, Tasnim said Tuesday. Half that sum could be released when the deal is first announced, the news agency added.

Citing an “informed source,” Tasnim, said on Sunday that “without the release of a specific portion of Iran’s blocked assets in this very first step – along with a clear mechanism for the guaranteed, continued release of all blocked assets – there will be no agreement.”

But a senior US administration official told CNN on Sunday that the unfreezing of Iranian assets will occur only once the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

The US has given no commitment on how these assets, which are held in several foreign banks, will be returned to Iran.

Sanctions

Iran’s economy is also suffering from a huge array of international sanctions, most of them imposed by the US and Europe.

“Lifting sanctions will not be discussed in this short timeframe,” Baghaei said Saturday.

“Details must be negotiated after the memorandum is finalized,” he added, suggesting that the suspension of sanctions will be linked to the nuclear issue.

Iran estimates removal of sanctions on oil sales alone could generate nearly $10 billion in revenue for the government over a 60-day period, Fars news agency reported.

As with Iran’s frozen assets, sanctions imposed on Iran will only be lifted once the Strait of Hormuz is open and fully functioning again, a US official told CNN.

Ballistic missiles

During the conflict, US officials said that Iran’s longer-range ballistic missiles must be destroyed. Trump said that its “conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically.” But there has been less talk recently of the missile arsenal being part of broader negotiations, even though Israel and Gulf Arab states see it as an urgent risk.

Lebanon

It’s also unclear how or whether the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon will be addressed in any memorandum. Tasnim reported Sunday that the memo would demand “the declaration of the end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Baghaei, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, said similarly on Monday, “Stopping the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, will be one of the elements of the possible understanding.”

But on Tuesday, an Israeli source told CNN that forces will “expand operations” in Lebanon and “renew operations” in the capital Beirut, weeks after hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah flared again following the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late February.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hardened his rhetoric, warning on Monday that the military would “intensify the blows” and “increase the force” of their campaign in Lebanon.

Earlier this month, both Israeli and Lebanese delegations agreed to extend a tenuous truce – which Hezbollah is not party to – by 45 days. Under the terms of the US-led deal, Israel is permitted to conduct “defensive” operations.

In recent days, the Trump administration has doubled down its support for the Israeli campaign. The US president told Netanyahu he supports the country’s wish to “maintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon,” an Israeli official told CNN.

In a call with Netanyahu on Saturday evening, Trump “reiterated his support for this principle,” the official said.

Ultimately, Iran insists it is ready for a “fair and balanced deal,” an Iranian source told CNN Sunday. “The most important thing for us is that the war must end for good in the whole Middle East.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tal Shalev contributed to this report.