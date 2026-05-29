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A visual guide to the Laos cave rescue

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Published 12:46 PM

By Eleanor Stubbs, Lou Robinson, Sophie Tanno, Yukari Schrickel, Annette Choi, Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — A daring and complex rescue operation is ongoing in a remote cave in Laos. After one survivor was safely evacuated on Friday, a multinational team of cave diver specialists aim to resume rescue efforts on Saturday. There are four known survivors still in the cave, and two other people are still missing.

Here’s everything CNN knows about how the rescue operation has unfolded so far and the depths to which the rescuers have had to dive to reach the trapped men.

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Cave diagram is based on information from the cave divers of Metta Tham Kalasin Command and Control Center.

Photos: Norrased Palasing/Reuters, Metta Tham Kalasin Rescue/Handout/Reuters

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