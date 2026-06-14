Ukraine’s historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery on fire following major Russian attack

By Victoria Butenko, Rhea Mogul, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — A prominent Ukrainian monastery complex in the heart of Kyiv is on fire following a massive and deadly Russian attack overnight into Monday that wounded more than a dozen people in the capital, according to local authorities.

Images showed flames billowing from the UNESCO-listed Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which traces its roots back almost 1,000 years, following the attack.

Firefighters were battling the flames under the towers and domes of the complex’s Dormition Cathedral, images released by Ukraine’s emergency services showed.

“The Russians have damaged the Cathedral of the Dormition,” said Tetyana Berezhna, Minister of Culture of Ukraine, in a statement.

The Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine asked for “prayers for the salvation of the shrine from destruction,” in a statement.

“Another Russian crime against humanity, against history, against Christianity.”

A CNN journalist in Kyiv earlier reported hearing multiple explosions.

At least four people have been killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack on the city, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

The attack has also left about 140,000 households in the northern part of Kyiv without electricity, according to mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2023, it was added to the World Heritage in Danger list “due to the threat of destruction the Russian offensive poses.”

Founded in the 11th century and comprising a complex network of surface and underground churches, it is a major spiritual and cultural center for many Ukrainians and an important pilgrimage site. In its listing, UNESCO describes the complex as a “masterpiece of Ukrainian art.”

Over centuries, relics of saints have been buried in the caves, according to UNESCO.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, at least five people have been killed following Russian bombardment in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Another five were wounded, he said.

The attack comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke to US President Donald Trump, where the two discussed efforts to bring an end to the war war, which Moscow started more than four years ago. Trump also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, according to the Kremlin.

“All Ukrainians have one wish for President Trump: that we may finally achieve peace, and achieve this success together with the U.S. and all our partners,” Zelensky wrote on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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