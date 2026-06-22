Officer among 2 killed in a Montreal shooting that sources say appeared to target police. Suspect is also dead

By Danya Gainor, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead, including a Montreal police officer, in what law enforcement sources believe was a shooting targeting police.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the city’s most populous borough, Côte-des-Neiges, and ended after a shootout with the suspect, who was also killed.

A second officer was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she is now stable, Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said at a news conference. One civilian sustained minor injuries, he said.

“It appeared to be an ambush,” a Canadian law enforcement source said.

Police are examining a so-called manifesto that runs over 100 pages they believe may have been written by the gunman. It reportedly espouses incel ideology, according to law enforcement sources.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims of Monday’s shooting.

Less than five miles from the skyscrapers and frenzied metropolis of downtown Montreal, Côte-des-Neiges is a quieter, modern residential bubble. The borough is diverse, with pockets defined deeply by Jewish culture, institutions and daily life.

That tranquil normalcy was shattered early in the afternoon as residents remained under hours-long orders to take shelter and lock their doors as authorities investigated an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

The last time a police officer was shot in Montreal was 24 years ago, said Ian Lafrenière, minister of public security of Quebec.

Police were responding to a 911 call of gunshots and a gun sticking out of a window around 11:35 a.m. on Décarie Boulevard when officers came under fire in the street, the chief said. Police believe the suspect acted alone.

“Today, one of our own has fallen while carrying out his duty to protect and serve,” Dagher told reporters.

A long gun used by the suspect was seized at the scene, Dagher said, and police are actively working to secure the scene and search for any additional victims.

Police have asked the public to continue avoiding the area, but have since lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Heidi Doctor was taking a work call after dropping off her child for a haircut when an officer pulled up in front of her and pulled out their gun, she told CTV Network, a CNN newsgathering partner.

“All of a sudden cops come swarming,” Doctor said. Her other child had arrived to the hair salon just minutes before the mayhem began.

Doctor tried to stay in her parking spot, but she eventually had to get out of the way and pull onto a nearby side street, she told CTV Network. She waited for hours, communicating with her kids by phone, as they hid in the back of the salon.

Premier of Quebec Christine Fréchette said she’s asked the President of the National Assembly to lower the Quebec flag to half-mast.

“I would like to thank the police officers, first responders, emergency personnel, and all those working on the ground,” Fréchette said. “In the face of this ordeal, we will remain united, supportive, and determined to stand by all those affected.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sarah Hutter and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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