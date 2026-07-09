Torrential rains bring devastating floods to a Chinese city – and a snake invasion

By Sylvie Zhuang, Shuai Zhang, and Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — It sounds like the script of a low-budget horror movie – a community besieged by hundreds of snakes. But in Hengzhou, a southern Chinese city of some one million residents, floodwaters have brought that terrifying reality to their doorsteps.

Around 900 snakes – many of them venomous – are on the loose after Typhoon Maysak swept through the region, causing flooding that has so far killed 39 people, according to state media.

One woman died after being bitten by a snake – possibly a cobra – suspected to have escaped one of the flooded reptile farms in the area, though state media reports at least several other people have been bitten.

Nightmarish videos posted by concerned residents have shown serpents paddling through the streets, their heads raised comfortably above the floodwaters like venomous periscopes.

Chinese authorities initially played down the threat but are now issuing warnings to villagers to stay clear of the slithery new arrivals, as they mobilize snake catchers, boost antivenom stocks and prepare hospital workers for a potential influx of snakebite cases.

Snakes are not the only animals on the loose. Two zebras, one humpback ox, three miniature horses and two donkeys – among others – also escaped when a zoo in the region flooded.

The privately owned Guigang Zoo issued an emergency notice on Wednesday night, warning members of the public that some of the escaped animals – including ostriches, emus and raccoons – could get aggressive when frightened, and begged for reports of animal sightings.

In an interview with local media Hongxing News, zoo owner Yin Feifei said staff risked their own lives to lock down the cages of the predators when the floodwaters rose. Three lions drowned.

“We could not allow predators to escape during the flood and create an additional public safety risk,” he said.

Over 16,000 pigs have also been washed away by the flood, according to Chinese local media Shangyou News. Heavy machinery was used to pick up pigs from the floodwater like an arcade claw machine, as seen in video posted online.

Region famous for jasmine – and snakes

Hengzhou sits in the southeast of the Guangxi region, on a relatively flat central plain surrounded by mountains and over 660 rivers.

The city is best known for being China’s “jasmine capital.” It’s where the fragrant flower – used to make tea – has been grown for 500 years.

But it’s not just tea the region is famous for. In recent decades, Hengzhou, along with the entire Guangxi region, has been a hub for breeding snakes.

Over 100 snake species have been recorded in the region, which borders Vietnam and has a diverse mix of minority groups. Local people regard snake meat as a nourishing meal and there’s a long tradition of catching snakes for food.

By 2020, Guangxi was home to almost 20 million snakes, with more than 14,000 breeding farms, according to a report from Guangxi Daily, a media outlet affiliated with the Guangxi government.

Nowadays, most people breed snakes for pharmaceutical and biomedical applications.

The snakes most commonly bred in the area are cobras and common rat snakes. While common rat snakes are non-venomous, a cobra bite can be deadly.

Authorities on alert

But what has been an important industry for Hengzhou now presents a critical problem for local authorities.

Mr Zhu, a member of a civilian snake-catching team in Hengzhou, told state-owned Beijing News that the team of seven or eight people had been working continuously for two days, capturing a total of 2,000-3,000 of the animals – a figure that would be even higher than earlier estimates of those escaped – mainly rat snakes.

Zhu explained that following floods, snakes often seek refuge in concealed spots such as the corners of houses. Villagers would notify the team upon spotting them, and the captured snakes would be handed over to professionals for release back into the wild.

“We caught two or three t﻿housand in two days – we’ve basically cleared them all out,” he told Beijing News.

Video posted by state media shows a man chasing after a snake swimming in floodwaters as others stand by, ready to pounce with nets. Ultimately, a man in a bright pink raincoat attempts to dive on the snake before it’s snatched from the water by another man.

People are heard screaming and laughing with excitement as they try to catch the reptile, according to the footage. However, authorities warn a snake bite can be fatal.

Villagers told Beijing News that they couldn’t find help for the woman who was bitten until it was too late – the flooding had cut off roads, making it difficult to get anywhere quickly as the venom took hold.

“We sought help but it was too late,” one villager told state media.

The local government issued guidelines to residents on Wednesday, suggesting people avoid nighttime outdoor activities, stay away from the grass and ponds where snakes are likely to appear as they seek food and shelter from the floodwater.

“Most snakes prefer cool, damp environments and generally do not attack humans unprovoked,” said a report published by state news agency Xinhua.

“Snakes are also repelled by substances with pungent odors; snake-repellent powder can be sprinkled at home entrances to keep them away.

“When outdoors, one should try to avoid areas where snakes are known to be present or use a stick to beat the undergrowth to drive away any nearby snakes,” the report added.

Local hospitals said they had sufficient antivenom serum stocks to handle the crisis, according to Xinhua – as long as snake bite victims receive it in time.

As the waters recede, it’s unclear how long the hundreds of snakes will pose a threat – and if enough will be caught in the meantime to reduce the risk.

The-CNN-Wire

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