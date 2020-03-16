Coachella Valley family member shares worries of sister that shows signs of coronavirus

News Headlines

Beverly Francis lives in Indio and her sister lives in Cynthia, Kentucky. She reached out to News Channel 3 worried about her sister. She said her sister, that has lung cancer, had a routine CT ordered by her oncologist. Francis said, "She was called several hours later and told they found the coronavirus in her lungs. She is not symptomatic at this time and in quarantine." She has been swabbed for the virus and is awaiting official results if she has been infected with the virus.

As a family member she is worried that symptoms may show up and proceed to cause pneumonia since her lungs are already compromised.

Kaiser recommends that those in the Coachella Valley who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, including individuals who are HIV positive, limit non-essential travel and avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of the virus and want to be seen at Eisenhower Health should call the hospital hotline first at 760-837-8988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread:

Practice social distancing, which is remaining out of places where people meet or gather and avoid using public transportation, if possible.

Do not attend work, school or events when sick. Stay home.

Cough into your elbow or tissue.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.