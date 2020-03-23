How are you staying positive and active while spending most of the day at home? Let us know!

News Headlines

On social media, many people are posting what they are doing during their days at home. The way their new work set up looks, the new activities they are having time for, and little ways they are shifting their daily lives while staying at home.

Some businesses are also spreading positivity to their community to keep spirits up and help out those struggling in the community.

What are you doing daily to stay positive? What fun activities have you and your family started doing? Share photos and videos to us on share@kesq.com or send them to taban.sharifi@kesq.com to be featured tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.