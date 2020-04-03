Free online classes for yoga, pilates, and meditation

Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to keep many businesses closed, some are finding alternative ways to stay open. Grace, The Health Studio, is opening up some classes to the public, for free during this time.

Katie Juretich is the owner and one of the instructors at Grace. She said, “The yoga, the meditative state that we can draw ourselves into to keep the positive mind is hugely important rather than pulling into the fear and the panic and anxiety.”

The classes their offer include yoga, pilates, meditation, even some cardio on the weekends. Juretich said they also offer community gatherings online to talk and have some consistency of seeing each other's faces.

Juretich added, “Everybody has been hit with this whether you know someone with coronavirus, whether you have lost your job, whether your job has been put on hold. Everybody is being affected by this and in order to keep our health and sanity, movement is a huge piece of that.”

You don't need to have any equipment to join these classes. She said you just need a yoga mat or even just a towel. She said she adds in the opportunity to use props for those that want them. If someone doesn't have any weights, a can of soup can also do the job because they can get heavy while you're holding them up!

To enroll in these free online glasses, just visit their website, Grace - The Health Studio and enroll in the class listed on their class schedules. Juretich says they will be some classes for members only but there will continue to be a few classes per week completely free to the public.

Juretich said, “We are definitely setting it up so you can do it from home or anywhere without anything or having to spend any money at all.”

