Three families start from scratch after mobile home park fire, DSUSD taking donations

News Headlines

Three Indio families are out of their homes, left with nothing, after their mobile homes caught fire and burned to the ground.

Five adults and five children in the Pueblo Del Sol community lost everything they've ever owned Wednesday as the fire ripped through their homes.

"We lost everything," said Roberto Valdez, speaking in Spanish. "The two cars, the work tools. We've only got the clothes we're wearing. I don't even have socks; I don't have anything."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has their story tonight -- and how you can help with donations to Desert Sands Unified School District. Tune in at 10 and 11 p.m.