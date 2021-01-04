Gov. Newsom wants dentists to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

News Headlines

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state is looking to enlist dentists, pharmacy techs, members of the National Guard and others to speed up the pace of vaccinations in the fight against COVID-19.

Nearly 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been received so far, with another 611,500 to be shipped to the state, Newsom said. Just 454, 306 doses of vaccines had been administered in the state, as of Sunday.

