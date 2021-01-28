Residents in San Bernardino County burn scar areas brace for mudslides, flooding

News Headlines

An evacuation warning is in effect for people living in and around burn scar areas in San Bernardino County.

With rain in the forecast, authorities say the areas where the Apple and El Dorado fires burned are now at high risk for mudslides and flooding.

The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeast Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Mountain Home Village. The warning primarily affects neighborhoods along Beaumont Avenue and Oak Glen Road, North of Oak Valley Parkway.

Cal Fire has been urging residents to prepare their homes to be able to evacuate safely.

"What that means is those residents should start packing the stuff they need, proper paperwork, medication, pets, whatever they're gonna take with them,” said Captain Cordova, Cal Fire.

Residents in the area started sandbagging the perimeter of their homes on Wednesday. Some, already evacuated, plan to return once the storm passes.

Captain Cordova added that rain is projected to fall higher up on the San Bernardino mountains at the 6,000 foot level. He says that means it will melt the snowpack and could add to the danger by triggering even more debris flow.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing storm coverage on-air and online.