What you need to know about your second COVID-19 dose

Securing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is no small feat, but that's not where the journey ends -- one dose is not enough protection.

We have heard from viewers about their concerns in getting their second dose especially after a slow vaccine rollout. Some of the delays include limited supply, difficulty scheduling appointments and more.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to the county about what you need to know about getting your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.