Seniors still waiting on email for second dose appointments

As more Californians get ready for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, some patients are falling through the cracks of not receiving confirmation of their second dose appointments.

Some seniors have been contacting our newsroom about their concerns and that they are still waiting on an email from the county for their second shot.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the county about delays and the confusion regarding second dose appointments

