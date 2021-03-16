Riverside County expected to move into red tier, changes go into effect Wednesday

News Headlines

State officials announced on Friday that Riverside County is expected to be one of the counties that moves to the red tier on Tuesday. The change would go into effect on Wednesday.

You can view the latest county coronavirus numbers HERE.

Moving to the red tier would mean that indoor dining would be allowed once again in Riverside County. It also means that gyms and movie theaters can reopen with modifications.

WHAT CHANGES FROM PURPLE TO RED?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Nail salons/personal care services can continue operating indoors with modifications

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

The move into the red tier also means that when outdoor spectator sports and live events can resume again on April 1, events in Riverside County will have a 20% max capacity, as opposed to a limit of 100 as it would be in the purple tier.