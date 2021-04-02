CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances beginning April 15th

News Headlines

The state has just issued new guidelines allowing for a resumption of attendance at indoor concerts, sporting events, theater performances and conferences on April 15.

The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday as the rate of people testing positive for the virus nears a record low.

How many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the new rules are in part a result of vaccinations.