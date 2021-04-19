Skip to Content
More side effects in vaccine’s second shot? Medical experts explain

 As more people are eligible to get vaccinated, reports of side effects after the second Pfizer and Moderna shots are surfacing.

Many say the second shot can be followed by symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, and soreness at the injection site on their arm.

In most cases, that’s actually a good thing.

These common symptoms are typically signs that the vaccine has triggered a response by your immune system.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local medical experts about the side effects

Dani Romero

