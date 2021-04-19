More side effects in vaccine’s second shot? Medical experts explain

News Headlines

As more people are eligible to get vaccinated, reports of side effects after the second Pfizer and Moderna shots are surfacing.

Many say the second shot can be followed by symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, and soreness at the injection site on their arm.

In most cases, that’s actually a good thing.

These common symptoms are typically signs that the vaccine has triggered a response by your immune system.

