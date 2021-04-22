Skip to Content
Gene Autry and Indian Canyon remain closed at the wash due to poor visibility

As of Thursday morning, both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon at the wash remain shut down due to blowing sand and poor visibility. 

Palm Springs police encourage drivers to take alternate routes: highway 111 north to the I-10 freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm instead.

Drivers are urged to respect the closures in place and drive with caution. Drivers who attempt to drive through or around the barriers are at risk of being ticketed.

Gusts could also blow around unsecured objects or debris; residents are urged to secure outdoor objects.

