Rally planned urging DSUSD to revisit proposal to bring all students back to campus four days per week

News Headlines

A group of Desert Sands Unified School District parents, students and teachers announced they will be holding a rally on Friday night urging the district to revisit the proposal to bring all students back to campus four days per week instead of two.

The district announced shortly after this announcement that they will reconsider the proposal in a special meeting on Monday, April 26, at 5 p.m. The proposal would bring students K-11 back to campus four days per week, beginning May 3, 2021 for the remainder of the academic year. Those interested can provide public comment in advance of the Board meeting at this link.

This comes after the board decided to allow only high school seniors to return to campus four days per week earlier this week.

According to Trina Gonzales-Alesi, President of Desert Sands Teachers Association, the original proposal which included all students failed because there was no second motion. “The Teachers Association was definitely not involved in that decision. The original plan was to have all of our students who are currently in the hybrid learning environment return to four days a week, instead of being divided into two cohorts, it would essentially be one cohort,” she said.

Parents, teachers and students are holding the rally on Friday evening in support of the four-day school week for all grades. According to organizers, it will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Dune Palms Drive and Highway 111. Rally organizers are encouraging all people present to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“This has never been about not wanting students to be on campus or teachers not wanting to return to work. Teachers are working harder than they ever have before. This is about respecting the process that it takes to get to an agreement between the union and the district,” added Gonzales-Alesi.