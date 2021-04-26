One hospitalized following Desert Hot Springs shooting

News Headlines

One person was hospitalized and police were on the scene of a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Monday morning.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Avenida Florencita at 6:14 a.m.

Authorities weren't releasing any names or identities of the people involved.

But a sheriffs department spokesman Lionel Murphy said a suspect was in custody.

Family members told a KESQ News Channel 3 photojournalist a woman was shot by a man who was a friend of someone who lived in the home. Officials have not confirmed that information. A man was seen being placed into a police cruiser.

