‘Peaceful protest’ planned over ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue placement on Museum Way

News Headlines

Opposition to the ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue continues in Palm Springs. A peaceful protest is planned for Friday morning to express “community dissent to the statue on Museum Way.”

The protest is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Marilyn statue base on Museum Way near Belardo Road (just across from the Palm Springs Art Museum located at 101 N. Museum Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262).

The protest is being organized by a few different groups joining forces including the Committee to Relocate Marilyn, the change.org/metoomarilyngroup, and the Women’s Issues Committee of the Courageous Resistance of the Desert.

Plans for the protest have gone ahead despite a judge’s ruling in favor of the statue’s placement on Museum Way earlier this month. The city has an agreement with the group PS Resorts. The group has purchased the statue and started building the foundation outside the museum.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Friday’s protest.