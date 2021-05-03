TRAFFIC ALERT: Indian Canyon Dr. and Gene Autry Trail both closed south of freeway

News Headlines

Both Gene Autry Trail and Indian Canyon Drive remained closed through their Whitewater wash crossings between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs Monday morning.

Police shut the roads down yesterday due to low visibility and drifting sand that was piling up on both roadways blocking traffic lanes.

There was no immediate word on when the roads would be cleared and reopened.

Alternate routes include Vista Chino and Highway 111, but motorists should prepare for delays and expect more traffic as they make their way around the area.

