First Alert Weather Alert day for gusty westerly winds this weekend

Saturday, a trough of low pressure from the northwest will slowly begin to move through California. This trough will strengthen westerly onshore winds.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. Saturday for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley. Gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass and surrounding areas could reach up to 60 mph. Even though the Valley floor is not included in this advisory, gusts are still expected to reach 40-45 mph. This meets the criteria for a First Alert Weather Alert Day. Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. through 12 a.m. Sunday a First Alert Weather Alert Day will be in effect.

Saturday evening through early Sunday morning will see the strongest winds. This First Alert Weather Alert Day may even be extended through Sunday night.

Blowing sand and dust could reduce visibility on the roads as gusty winds continue through the weekend. Any unsecured outdoor objects could also be blown away.

With these gusty winds, temperatures will be decreasing. Friday highs reached the triple digit mark. Saturday will be closer to that average mark of 94°. By Sunday, westerly winds will filter in much cooler temperatures for this time of year!

