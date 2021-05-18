Gene Autry remains closed at wash due to winds, poor visibility

News Headlines

As of Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., Gene Autry remains closed at the wash due to ongoing windy conditions and poor visibility. Indian Canyon and Vista Chino are open.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously throughout the valley as wind gusts 30-40 MPH can be expected throughout the region.

The Palm Springs Police Dept. plans to reevaluate conditions throughout the morning.

Watch News Channel 3 5-7a.m. for live updates on road conditions and closures.