Gene Autry will closed at wash all night due to winds, poor visibility

Update 6:00 p.m.

Officials announced Gene Autry Trail will remain closed near the I-10 exit heading in and out of Palm Springs for the remainder of the night due to its conditions.

Crews will reexamine the road Wednesday morning before deciding whether to reopen it.

As First Alert Meteorlogist Taban Sharifi mention in Tuesday's newscast, expect gusts of 35-50 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc.) Tuesday night, Wednesday and into Thursday.

Indian Canyon Drive remains open at this time.

Original Report - 6:00 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., Gene Autry remains closed at the wash due to ongoing windy conditions and poor visibility. Indian Canyon and Vista Chino are open.

Drivers are advised to drive cautiously throughout the valley as wind gusts 30-40 MPH can be expected throughout the region.

The Palm Springs Police Dept. plans to reevaluate conditions throughout the morning.

