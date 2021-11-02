Skip to Content
Health officials encourage increased testing ahead of holidays

Covid-19 outbreaks have sent many students back into quarantine early in the new school year. One way to help students stay in classrooms is to have students -- particularly those who are not vaccinated -- wearing masks in school

As the holiday season approaches and families will be gathering and traveling, local health officials are urging people to to consider continued testing.

With more breakthrough cases emerging in the community, even vaccinated individuals might consider getting tested before visiting immunocompromised or vulnerable family over the holiday season.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to learn more about local testing resources available, including at-home testing.

