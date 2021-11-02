Health officials encourage increased testing ahead of holidays
As the holiday season approaches and families will be gathering and traveling, local health officials are urging people to to consider continued testing.
With more breakthrough cases emerging in the community, even vaccinated individuals might consider getting tested before visiting immunocompromised or vulnerable family over the holiday season.
Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to learn more about local testing resources available, including at-home testing.
