DSUSD offering vaccine clinics for kids 5-11

Desert Sands will begin offering vaccinations to children ages 5-11 on Thursday, November 11.

The first of the vaccination clinics for children will take place at the district offices at 47-950 Dune Palms Road from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. When traveling south on Dune Palms Road, the building will be the first DSUSD building on the left. Signage in front of the building will provide direction.

The vaccine clinics are being held in partnership with Desert Healthcare and Riverside County Public Health.

The Desert Sands Unified School District vaccination clinic dates, times, and locations are listed below. Both pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccines will be available.

· Desert Sands District Offices, Thursday, November 11, 10:00 am-6:00 pm with the second dose available on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 am-6:00 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Healthcare and Riverside County Public Health.)

· Indio High School, Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose available on Tuesday, December 14 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· Shadow Hills High School, Friday, December 10 from 4:00-6:30 pm with the second dose on Friday, January 7 from 4:00-6:30 pm (This vaccination clinic will be held in partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare.)

· NOTE: First and second vaccinations are available at all clinics. Second vaccinations will also be available at various other locations throughout the desert.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age on October 29, 2021.