TSA is hosting a media day to introduce new security technologies

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will host a media availability at Palm Springs International Airport today. They are providing an update on summer travel and highlight state-of-the-art security technologies in place at the security checkpoint at Palm Spring Airport. TSA will also share a collection of prohibited items that recent travelers had in their carry-on luggage. This event is not open to the public.

Media representatives will learn about why these items slow down the security screening process for all travelers. Lorie Dankers the TSA spokesperson will be walking the media representatives through the entire process.

For more information on the new technologies and prohibited items, tune into today's newscast.