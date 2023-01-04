Family of victims who died in fatal car crash off Fred Waring Dr speak out

A family is speaking out and sharing memories of their loved ones after losing their grandparents and a great grandparent in one fatal car accident.

News Channel 3 was on the scene shortly after the accident happened on December 29.

It happened on the intersection of Fred Waring Dr and Adonis Dr, near Monterey Avenue. Thursday evening.

The victims were identified by the coroners office as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza.

The victims' family confirmed the passengers were on their way to attend a service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Palm Desert.

When we spoke to the family over the phone several people described the grandparents, Abel and Yolanda Alvarado as 'the heart and soul of this family.'

