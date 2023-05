College of the Desert is hosting its first commencement ceremony at Acrisure Arena with the class of 2023.

About a thousand students are expected to receive diplomas and certificates on Wednesday, May 24. The class of 2023 is also made up of a student body representing 28 different countries.

Doors open for families and guests at 2:30 p.m.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. for a full report and highlights on COD's commencement ceremony!