Skip to Content
News Headlines

Strong winds and low visibility close Indian Canyon Dr. through Whitewater wash

By
Published 4:25 AM

Indian Canyon Dr. was closed to traffic through the Whitewater wash Wednesday morning, according to Palm Springs Police.

Both Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino Road were open as of 4:15 a.m.

Other alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Highway 111, Ramon Road, and Dinah Shore Drive.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates and get your Time Saver Traffic updates on-air every Monday through Friday at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content