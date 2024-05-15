Strong winds and low visibility close Indian Canyon Dr. through Whitewater wash
Indian Canyon Dr. was closed to traffic through the Whitewater wash Wednesday morning, according to Palm Springs Police.
Both Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino Road were open as of 4:15 a.m.
Other alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Highway 111, Ramon Road, and Dinah Shore Drive.
