Skip to Content
News Headlines

SUV rollover accident on I-10 leaves man dead

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:07 AM

A rollover crash has been reported heading eastbound on the I-10 freeway, leaving one man dead between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue on Thursday morning.

The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m., with a Ford Expedition rolled over on its side, according to California Highway Patrol.

The adult man driving the car was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, CHP stated. The vehicle overturned multiple times and ejected the man, the only person in the SUV.

Drugs and alcohol usage remain unknown at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content