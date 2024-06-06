SUV rollover accident on I-10 leaves man dead

A rollover crash has been reported heading eastbound on the I-10 freeway, leaving one man dead between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue on Thursday morning.

The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m., with a Ford Expedition rolled over on its side, according to California Highway Patrol.

The adult man driving the car was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, CHP stated. The vehicle overturned multiple times and ejected the man, the only person in the SUV.

Drugs and alcohol usage remain unknown at this time.

