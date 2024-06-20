IID urges voluntary energy conservation amid rising temperatures

Due to extreme heat expected over the next week, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) will issue a "Conserve Alert" notification beginning Monday, June 24 through Tuesday, July 2, encouraging electric customers to remain cool while voluntarily conserving energy during this time.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the Imperial Valley for Monday, June 24 is "sunny and very hot, highs 107-115." This is followed by highs from 108-117 on Tuesday, June 25 and 110-118 on Wednesday, June 26.

In the Coachella Valley, the weather service has declared an Excessive Heat Watch to be in effect from Tuesday, June 25 starting at 10 A.M. through Wednesday, June 26 at 8 P.M..

"Although we do not foresee any generation resource shortages at this time, by issuing an IID Conserve Alert, we are asking our customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid," states IID Energy manager Matt Smelser. "By conserving energy, we can take stress off energy infrastructure and help maintain reliable energy delivery and avoid power outages."

While the district carefully plans for times when electricity may be in short supply, IID customers are still encouraged to voluntarily act to conserve energy due to the expected harsh weather conditions next week.

To conserve energy, customers can:

Avoid the use of major appliances between peak hours of 4 P.M. and 9 P.M. Major appliances include washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; but be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces

Block the sun from overheating your home Use shades, blinds and drapes for inside Use awnings, trees and shrubs for outside



You can find additional energy conservation tips here.